Allegation of ‘harassment’ by civic body officials: Protesters block Ludhiana MC’s Zone D office entrance in clerk’s support

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 18

Coming in support of a female clerk of the Municipal Corporation (MC) who had earlier accused a few officials of harassing her, a group of persons staged a protest at the MC’s Zone D Office in Sarabha Nagar on Monday.

The protesters temporarily blocked the office entrance.

The demonstrators voiced their call for justice on behalf of the clerk who had been transferred from MC’s Zone A to Zone B recently. The woman alleged harassment by a few officials. She also accused the civic body authorities of ignoring her complaint.

The protesters alleged that corruption was widespread within the civic body. Instead of eliminating the same, some officials were subjecting a female employee to harassment.

The clerk alleged that in 2018, she was verbally abused and physically assaulted by a man at the MC’s health branch office at Middha Chowk, here. Subsequently, an FIR was filed against the man at the Division Number 5 police station. However, she alleged that a few MC officials had been pressuring her to reach a compromise with the suspect, a proposition she firmly rejected. She alleged that these officials used to harass her and got her transferred multiple times.

The protesters also met MC’s senior official at Zone D today, demanding a probe into the matter.

The officials had earlier denied such allegations when the clerk along with her supporters had gathered outside the Zone A office in the past. Later, a group of women staff had also staged a protest against the clerk.