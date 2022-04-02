Amargarh legislator, government officials share student life experiences

Tribune News Service

Mandi Ahmedgarh, April 1

Amargarh AAP legislator Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra held a maiden meeting with senior functionaries of various department of the Ahmedgarh subdivision recently.

Instead of passing dictatorial orders about do’s and don’ts, Gajjanmajra, himself an educationist, called upon officials to narrate some experiences with respective teachers of their choice.

Gajjanmajra recollected his experience with one of his senior teachers Prof SK Bajaj of Punjabi University, Patiala, whose motivating words had facilitated him, achieve heights in fields of education, social service, entrepreneurship and now governance.

“I am sure one day you will achieve exceptional heights,” said Gajjanmajra while quoting Bajaj, and claimed that his teacher’s words had proven more than a gold medal.

The SDM, Harbans Singh, narrated his experience with Jaspal Singh, vocational teacher at Government Higher Secondary School, Banur, who had recognised him during a chance meeting at Sector 17 in Chandigarh. “Even though my appearance had changed a lot from the school time, he (Jaspal Singh) called me by my first name when I touched his feet on seeing him at Sector 17 in Chandigarh after 15 years of completion of my school studies,” Harbans Singh said claiming that the incident had multiplied his respect for Jaspal Singh manifold.

The DSP, Harvinder Singh Cheema, appreciated role of his Principal Harwinder Kaur at Model High School, Punjabi University, Patiala, in inculcating traits of discipline and punctuality among students including him, which later proved a major factor in reaching his present position.

Ashok Sood of Mata Gujri College Fatehgarh Sahib was remembered by the Executive Magistrate, Sukhjinder Singh Tiwana, who said extra coaching by Sood played an important role in enabling a large number of students prepare for competitive examinations at the state and national level.

The city SHO, Arashpreet Kaur Grewal, said sincere advice by Marry Kourth, Principal, CFC Public School, BRS Nagar, Ludhiana, to strike a balance between academics and passion for sports, had made her succeed not only in professional career, but in personal life too. —