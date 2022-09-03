Amritsar IED case: Crime branch grills accused brought from jail

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, September 2

After bringing two accused identified as Fatehdeep Singh and Ashok Kumar, in connection with the case of planting improvised explosive device (IED) under the vehicle of Sub-Inspector Dilbag Singh, on production warrant from Amritsar jail, the city police crime branch have started their interrogation.

Pak terrorist Rinda ‘threatened’ cop After crime branch started tightening the noose around accused in connection with Amritsar IED case, a man posing as Pakistan-based terrorist Rinda recently called a city police crime branch official and threatened him not to harass his gang members and their families or else he would face dire consequences. Rinda’s threatening message also went viral on the social media. “Yes, Rinda threatened our crime branch officer. He has been asked to stay alert,” a senior cop said.

Crime Branch in-charge Inspector Beant Juneja said after the Amritsar police arrested the main accused, who planted the IED, the Ludhiana police had then arrested Dugri-based Harminder Singh, a mobile shop owner, and Bavneet Singh, a saloon worker, in the city. Harminder after procuring four SIM cards on someone’s ID proof, had sold these to Bavneet for

Rs 4,000. Bavneet handed over SIMs to Fatehdeep, who further handed these to police constable Harpal Singh. Harpal handed over SIMs to other persons involved in the crime.

“Out of four SIMs, one was found in a mobile phone attached with mobile call triggered IED device and recovered. Three SIMs are still missing. The police suspect that since the entire planning of planting the IED was done by Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Singh Landa, along with Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda, those three missing SIMs could also have been delivered for making IED devices. We are questioning the accused to recover those SIMs and IED devices if any in possession of their aides,” the Inspector said.

Raids were also being conducted to nab Ashok’s nephew Yuvraj of Amritsar, who was a notorious criminal facing cases of murder, robberies and other crimes, Inspector added.

One Vinay of Lovekush Nagar was also arrested by the crime branch and sent to jail in this connection.

