Anupreet wins doctor’s table tennis league

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 9

Dr Anupreet Bassi emerged winner in the singles category in the Friendly Table Tennis League for Doctors, organised here by the Elite Table Tennis Academy in which doctors from different cities of the state vied for the top honours.

Dr Amit Gupta, Dr Rohit Kalia and Dr Karan Aggarwal secured second, third and fourth position, respectively. In the doubles section, Dr Amit Gupta and Dr Vikram Jindal came out triumphant, followed by Dr Vinod Chandel and Dr Deepak Arora in the second place while the third position was bagged by Dr Karan Aggarwal and Dr Rohit Kaila.

The league was organised in association with a committee comprising members including Dr Sanchit Garg, Dr Vipan Goyal , Dr Vishal Garg and Dr Jatinder Mehra.

MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu gave away the prizes. Sandeep Kaur, director of the academy, congratulated the winners and coach Charu Chhabra for organising the table tennis league successfully.