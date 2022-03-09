Athletics meet begins at college

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 8

The two-day 61st annual athletics meet of Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College (GNDEC), Ludhiana, commenced on Tuesday. Gurbaksheesh Singh Gill, senior environmental engineer, Punjab Pollution Board, who was the chief guest, and guests of honour Dr Vishwajit Singh Hans from the PAU and Olympian Hardeep Singh Grewal were welcomed by college staff.

The chief guest in his speech encouraged athletes to develop the spirit of leadership and team work. He spoke about the importance of sports and said athletic activities were important for physical and emotional growth of an individual. Later, he declared the annual sports meet open. It was followed by an impressive bhangra and prize distribution ceremony.

While delivering welcome address, principal Sehijpal Singh showed gratitude to the almighty for commencement of the event and thanked guests for attending the event.

Results

1,500m race (boys): Dikin Mittal first, Somaraj second and Davinder Kumar third; 1,500m (girls): Anu Grewal first, Sandhya Kumari second and Stuti Kumari third; high jump (boys): Jagpanjot Singh first, Ankush Thakur second and Manveer Singh third; Javelin (girls): Ravneet Grewal first, Samroop second and Priyanka Gupta third; 100m (girls): Jaismeen first, Aditi Sharma second and Sehajdeep Kaur third. Hurdles (girls): Navreet Grewal first, Santosh second and Sukhman Kaur third.