BJP criticises govt over law & order

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 8

Punjab has become a “safe haven” for gangsters, but as far as the safety of Punjabis is concerned, the government does not seem to be worried about that. The Punjabis, who had brought the AAP government with majority, feel cheated as the ruling government has failed to provide a safe environment to the masses in the state. These views were expressed by Sunil Jakhar, president, Punjab BJP, who was on a day’s visit here.

Talking about the floods, Jakhar held CM Bhagwant Mann and his government responsible. He said had the government prepared itself in advance, destruction and losses would have been avoided. He said the Centre had provided funds worth over Rs 215 crore to the state but God knows where were the funds diverted because they never reached to the ones, who bore huge losses.

Jakhar said the industry was already crying because they were not getting any support from the government. And further, the proposal for the industrial park that was to be developed seemed to be axed with the state government expressing helplessness in providing the land. At the same time, 100 acres of land near Pathankot was provided to the “blue-eyed” persons of the government for mining purposes, alleged Jakhar.

It seemed there was no opposition of the AAP government as the Congress was hand in gloves with the ruling party and only the BJP was left in the Opposition, said the party’s state president.

