BJP criticises govt over law & order

Ludhiana, August 8
Punjab has become a “safe haven” for gangsters, but as far as the safety of Punjabis is concerned, the government does not seem to be worried about that. The Punjabis, who had brought the AAP government with majority, feel cheated as the ruling government has failed to provide a safe environment to the masses in the state. These views were expressed by Sunil Jakhar, president, Punjab BJP, who was on a day’s visit here.
Talking about the floods, Jakhar held CM Bhagwant Mann and his government responsible. He said had the government prepared itself in advance, destruction and losses would have been avoided. He said the Centre had provided funds worth over Rs 215 crore to the state but God knows where were the funds diverted because they never reached to the ones, who bore huge losses.
Jakhar said the industry was already crying because they were not getting any support from the government. And further, the proposal for the industrial park that was to be developed seemed to be axed with the state government expressing helplessness in providing the land. At the same time, 100 acres of land near Pathankot was provided to the “blue-eyed” persons of the government for mining purposes, alleged Jakhar.
It seemed there was no opposition of the AAP government as the Congress was hand in gloves with the ruling party and only the BJP was left in the Opposition, said the party’s state president.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No-confidence motion debate: Amit Shah appeals for peace in Manipur, says attempts to politicise issue shameful
Home Minister rules out change of guard in Manipur, question...
India beat Pakistan 4-0 in Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament
Harmanpreet Singh scores twice
Haryana violence: BJP delegation visits Nuh to meet admin officials, AAP’s stopped
Police said AAP delegation was stopped and sent back in view...
You killed 'Bharat Mata' in Manipur, Rahul Gandhi targets Centre
The debate had been initiated by Congress leader Gaurav Gogo...
A hug, a wink, and now a kiss: Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha gestures under lens
The action brings misogyny in politics back to focus