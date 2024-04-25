BJP leader receives threat call from Pakistan number

Ludhiana, April 24
BJP leader Amit Gosain, received a threat call from a Pakistan mobile number. The person who threatened posed himself as Harjeet Singh working with the CID.
He received the call on March 28. Amit lodged a complaint with the police where a DDR was lodged.
Amit in his complaint alleged he was present at his house when he recieved a WhatsApp call from Pakistan. The caller threatened to kill him and his family. Later, when he tried to call back on the number, the phone was found switched off.
Sources said PCR cops were instructed to keep vigil outside the house of Amit. The Cyber Cell has also launched investigation.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Election Commission sends notices to PM Modi, Rahul, Kharge over violation of Model Code of Conduct
ECI invokes Section 77 of Representation of People Act, hold...
Massive landslide hits Arunachal-China border area; major portion of highway washed away
Videos shows huge stretch of the highway missing, making it ...
Maharashtra cyber cell summons actor Tamannaah Bhatia in illegal IPL streaming case
For allegedly promoting the viewing of IPL matches on Fairpl...
JEE-Main 2024 result declared; 56 candidates score 100 percentile
Out of 56, 15 are from Telangana, 7 each from Andhra Pradesh...
6,092 posts in Pollution Control Boards vacant; SC orders Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and UP to fill vacancies
51 per cent of the total posts in various Statutory Pollutio...