BJP leader receives threat call from Pakistan number

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 24

BJP leader Amit Gosain, received a threat call from a Pakistan mobile number. The person who threatened posed himself as Harjeet Singh working with the CID.

He received the call on March 28. Amit lodged a complaint with the police where a DDR was lodged.

Amit in his complaint alleged he was present at his house when he recieved a WhatsApp call from Pakistan. The caller threatened to kill him and his family. Later, when he tried to call back on the number, the phone was found switched off.

Sources said PCR cops were instructed to keep vigil outside the house of Amit. The Cyber Cell has also launched investigation.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Pakistan