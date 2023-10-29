Body found in Dalla Canal

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, October 28

A body was found floating in the Dalla Canal in the Hathur area today morning. After noticing the body, the divers took it out from the canal.

The deceased is yet to be identified. The divers made a video of the deceased and posted it on social media. One of the divers, Bunty, said he was roaming near the canal when he saw a body. He jumped into the canal and pulled it out. Bunty said the body was in a bad condition and that it could be possible that it had been flowing in the canal for the past few days.