Candidates' supporters placate annoyed friends

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Feb 22

While the majority of the candidates contesting the Assembly elections have widened their camaraderie during recent electioneering, their supporters are trying to placate their friends and relatives who had got annoyed during the election campaign of their respective candidates.

Unlike earlier elections, voters confronted even candidates of their choice with questions regarding their (candidates’) purpose, vision and agenda, besides failures of the past, if any, during meetings, a tendency that stressed relationships among organisers and voters seeking clarifications.

Dilbag Singh Chapra, a social activist and former sarpanch, said there were conflicts among office-bearers of certain organisations of Alampur, Bhadewal and Dudhal Uksi villages following hot discussions on various issues during public meetings with various candidates, including Payal legislator Lakhvir Singh.

“Organisers of the meetings unnecessarily felt offended when some residents sought clarifications regarding certain issues related with rights and duties of civic bodies of respective villages,” said Chapra, adding that he had to intervene in some cases to bridge the gap between close friends and relatives.

Rani Raj of Yash Painter Wali Street said supporters of candidates were unnecessarily spoiling their relations with their friends and relatives whereas voting or supporting a particular candidate was one’s constitutional right. “Our close family friends have been supporting rival candidates and accompanying them during their visit to our home. We extended courtesy and respect to all candidates but voted as per our conscience,” said Rani.

Acknowledging that a large number of self-styled leaders had been trying to impose their political decisions on their friends and relatives, Darshan Singh of the Dehliz road area said one of his nephews had got annoyed after he refused to extend support to a particular candidate during the poll campaign.