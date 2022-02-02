Car falls in canal, 3 escape unhurt

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: A car carrying three persons fell in the Sidhwan canal near South City on Monday night. Three occupants of the car had a narrow escape. A Moga resident, Manjot Singh, along with his cook Hakam Singh and one relative had come to meet his relatives here in Haibowal. On Monday night when they were returning home, due to fog Manjot failed to notice the canal and car fell into it. Manjot jumped out of the car, while cook Hakam swam out safely from the water. The relative of Manjot climbed onto the roof of the car. He was saved by Manjot’s relatives who reached the canal after getting to know about the accident. On Tuesday morning the police took out the car from the canal. TNS

Reconstruct road: Residents

Ludhiana: Residents of street number 2 of Dharampura in the Ludhiana Central constituency protested against the sitting MLA and councillor concerned for delaying the reconstruction of their street. The residents alleged that the street was dug up over a month ago but it was not reconstructed, leaving them to face a lot of inconvenience. The residents also blocked the traffic on the main road near Baba Than Singh Chowk for a short time. They raised slogans against the elected representatives. A resident said it is even difficult to ride a two-wheeler on the stretch. “We had made complaints but nothing was done to reconstruct the road. Thus, we have been forced to the protest.” The residents demanded that the road must be reconstructed at the earliest. TNS

Doc gets global fellowship

Ludhiana: Dr Ritesh Verma, Assistant Professor, Ophthalmology (eye) from Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, has been selected for the prestigious international council of ophthalmology fellowship in eye cancers from the University of Michigan, US. It is awarded to the top 15 applicants worldwide after a three-step examination process.