College notes: Khalsa college for women

Tribune News Service

The students of the local Khalsa College for Women (KCW), Civil Lines, stamped their superiority by clinching the title for the 4th consecutive year in the Panjab University Inter-College Softball Championship, held at the university campus ground, Chandigarh, recently. Students from the college stitched victories against Dev Samaj College for Women, Chandigarh; Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Sector 11, Chandigarh, and Ramgarhia Girls College, Miller Ganj, Ludhiana, to remain undefeated and lifting the winners’ trophy.

#Panjab University Chandigarh