Cong protests inflation, burns Union Govt's effigy

Ludhiana, April 4
District Congress Committee (Urban) here today protested against rising prices of essential commodities. Party workers burnt the effigy of the Central Government.
DCC president Ashwani Sharma said the life of a common man had become difficult as excise duty on all essential goods had been increased.
“Prices of petrol, diesel, cylinder, medicines, fertilisers and other commodities are skyrocketing these days. The government is taking a revenge from farmers for their agitation and as a result, they have increased the prices of the fertilisers. Prices of petrol and diesel are increasing on a daily basis.
The prices of essential medicines have also been increased,” Sharma said.
The Congress workers said the party had started a movement against the rising prices and they would not let the government make the life of the common man miserable.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Haryana Special Assembly session LIVE updates: Khattar govt likely to move resolution staking claim to Chandigarh
1-day special session comes amid political row sparked by Pu...
UK PM Boris Johnson expected to visit India towards month-end
The visit, which is expected around April 22, is long overdu...
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to address UN Security Council for first time since Russian invasion
The UK is the president of the Security Council for April an...
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 9.20 per litre
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 104.61
PM Modi congratulates Indian-American singer Falguni Shah for Grammy win
Shah, known by her stage name Falu, won the award for 'A Col...