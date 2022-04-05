Cong protests inflation, burns Union Govt's effigy

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 4

District Congress Committee (Urban) here today protested against rising prices of essential commodities. Party workers burnt the effigy of the Central Government.

DCC president Ashwani Sharma said the life of a common man had become difficult as excise duty on all essential goods had been increased.

A traffic jam near Clock Tower due to the protest in Ludhiana on Monday. Himanshu mahajan

“Prices of petrol, diesel, cylinder, medicines, fertilisers and other commodities are skyrocketing these days. The government is taking a revenge from farmers for their agitation and as a result, they have increased the prices of the fertilisers. Prices of petrol and diesel are increasing on a daily basis.

The prices of essential medicines have also been increased,” Sharma said.

The Congress workers said the party had started a movement against the rising prices and they would not let the government make the life of the common man miserable.