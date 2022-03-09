Covid: Three fresh cases in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 8

Three persons tested positive for Covid, while no death due to the disease was reported in the district today.

A total of 1,09,714 persons have tested positive for the virus since March 2020, while 2,277 persons from the district have succumbed to the virus till now.

The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients today was 97.89 per cent. There were 33 active cases in the district and 29 patients were asked to isolate themselves at their homes by the Health Department.

At present there are five patients — four belonging to Ludhiana and one from other district — admitted to various private and government hospitals here. Today no patient was on ventilator support.

Till date, a total of 33,44,968 samples for Covid test have been taken, of which 32,20,531 were found negative.

Samples of 3,996 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.