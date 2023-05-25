DAV Thunders log win

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 24

DAV Thunders, Multipurpose Club and DAV Superbs recorded wins in their respective matches in the boys’ section in the sub-junior district basketball championship that began at Guru Nanak Stadium here on Wednesday.

Multipurpose Club routed Unirise World School, Jagraon, 26-4, DAV Superbs beat Government Multipurpose School 10-2 and DAV Thunders outplayed Green Land Convent School 24-10.

In the girls’ section, Guru Nanak Club thrashed Unirise World School 40-14. DSO Rupinder Singh inaugurated the four-day championship.

Teja Singh Dhaliwal, honorary general secretary, Punjab Basketball Association, Brij Bhushan Goyal, executive committee member, district basketball association, coaches Rajinder Singh, Narinder Kumar and Saloni were also present on the occasion.