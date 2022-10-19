DBU, Hola India ink pact

Ludhiana, October 18
To advance the internationalisation of higher education in the country as outlined in the New Education Policy-2020, Desh Bhagat University signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Hola India in collaboration with the Complutense University of Madrid to promote Spanish language.
The MoU was signed by Dr Zora Singh, Chancellor, Desh Bhagat University, and Francisco Javier Sierra Pastor, President, Hola India Company.
Dr Zora welcomed the development and said, “The MoU demonstrates the commitment of Desh Bhagat University and Hola India to advancing the study of Spanish language, literature, and cultures in the country. Desh Bhagat University is proud to join the burgeoning field of Spanish language studies in India.”
Francisco Javier Sansierra, President, Hola India Company, congratulated Desh Bhagat University on the signing of the MoU and added that it would facilitate the development of academic and cultural exchange between the two universities to teach Spanish language, culture, and literature.
