Ludhiana district procures 17.26 lakh MT paddy, 3% less than 2021

Pungrain leads with max purchase; FCI, pvt agencies buy less than 0.05% rice

With no paddy arrivals and arrived stocks already bought and lifted, grain market wears a deserted look in Ludhiana. Himanshu Mahajan



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, December 5

Ludhiana district has procured 17,26,661 metric tonnes (MT) of paddy this season, which was almost 3 per cent less than the purchase of last year, the administration has confirmed.

Every single grain bought

We ensured purchase of each and every grain of paddy that had arrived across the district this season with farmers paid for their crop within the stipulated 48-hour period and the procured stock lifted within 72-hour deadline from all mandis. The entire paddy procurement process remained smooth and hassle-free during the entire season with all basic amenities provided to the peasants. Surabhi Malik, Deputy Commisioner

While the Pungrain led the government agencies with the maximum purchase, the Centre’s Food Corporation of India (FCI) and private traders bought less than 0.05 per cent rice as the procurement season drew to a close, the official figures have revealed.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), Rahul Chaba, told The Tribune here on Monday that the district administration had ensured total purchase of paddy that had arrived at 13 grain markets across the district this Kharif season.

He said farmers had been paid their entire dues by clearing all payments within the stipulated 48-hour period while the entire procured stock had been lifted within the 72-hour deadline.

The total progressive paddy purchase this season was logged at 17,26,660.79 MT, which included 16,93,819.79 MT parmal and 32,841 MT basmati rice. It was 2.73 per cent less than 17,75,138 MT of paddy, including 17,60,474 MT parmal and 14,664 MT basmati rice, procured in Ludhiana in 2021.

While Pungrain had purchased the maximum of 7,07,157.73 MT of paddy, the private agencies procured the minimum of 334 MT of rice this season.

Among other agencies, Markfed had bought 4,29,231 MT of paddy, PUNSUP 3,89,051.06 MT, Punjab State Warehousing Corporation (PSWC) 1,67,558 MT, and the FCI procured only 488 MT of rice from the district.

The ADC (General) said the procurement agencies had paid a sum of Rs 3,489.29 crore to the farmers within 48-hours of purchasing the paddy during this season.

While the Pungrain had made the highest payment of Rs 1,456.76 crore, private traders had paid the farmers the minimum of Rs 69 lakh for the paddy they had purchased this season.

Among other agencies, Markfed had paid Rs 884.22 crore, Punsup Rs 801.45 crore, PSWC Rs 345.17 crore, and the FCI had released the payment of Rs 1 crore due towards the farmers.

Divulging the mandi-wise figures, Chief Agriculture Officer (CAO) Amanjit Singh revealed that Jagraon led the district with the maximum purchase of 2,54,189 MT paddy while Ludhiana remained the laggard with the minimum procurement of 61,317 MT of rice.

Among other mandis, Mullanpur Dakha had bought 2,25,606 MT of paddy, followed by Khanna 2,14,069 MT, Raikot 1,55,424 MT, Machhiwara 1,41,501 MT, Kila Raipur 1,21,154 MT, Doraha 1,10,681 MT, Sidhwan Bet 1,08,631 MT, Hathur 91,355 MT, Samrala 89,723 MT, Sahnewal 81,047 MT, and Maloud grain market had logged the purchase of 64,098 MT of paddy during this season.

Basmati boom

This season saw the basmati boom with the procurement of 32,841 MT of premium quality rice, which was 124 per cent more than 14,664 MT of basmati rice procured in Ludhiana district during 2021.

Khanna finishes third

The Asia’s biggest grain market in Khanna finished third with the purchase of 2,14,069 MT of paddy this season. While Jagraon remained on the top with the maximum procurement of 2,54,189 MT of paddy, Mullanpur Dakha stood second with the purchase of 2,25,606 MT of rice in 2022.

