E-convocation held at GNIMT

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: The Guru Nanak Institute of Management and Technology (GNIMT), Gujarkhan Campus, Model Town, Ludhiana, organised an “e-convocation” on Tuesday. Prof Vikas Chawla, Dean, Academics, IKG Punjab Technical University, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, was the chief guest and delivered the convocation address. Dr (Col) HS Singha, Director, GNIMT, welcomed the chief guest and introduced him to the audience. Dr Sandhya Mehta, Principal, GNIMT, presented the institute report. She highlighted the academic achievements mentioning that the GNIMT had won 21 gold medals, 21 silver medals and 23 bronze medals. —