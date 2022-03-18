Ensure corruption-free admn in MC offices: Commissioner

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 17

After Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced to release an anti-corruption helpline number, which will be his personal number, the people are welcoming the move. The MC Commissioner, Pardeep Kumar Sabharwal, on Thursday conducted a meeting with the officials to ensure transparency in the work.

He said corruption-free administration would be ensured. Sabharwal has asked the officials to attend to the public politely and ensure redress of their grievances in a time-bound manner. He said the officials have been asked to make efforts to resolve the public grievances within 24 hours. He fixed the duty of zonal commissioners and asked them to get their phone numbers displayed at respective zones so that the public don’t face inconvenience.

People commonly face problems in obtaining TS1 certificate, new water connection, transfer of property ownership certificate from MC offices. The Commissioner has asked the officials to take action against private agents. The officials will also make phone calls to some applicants for checking if anyone had faced inconvenience in obtaining such a certificate. Action would be taken if any employee is found seeking bribe.

He directed the officials concerned to display project information boards at project sites in the city. Besides, the staff has been asked to ensure their presence in the office by 9 am.

Questions were raised over various road projects in the past. The Commissioner has asked the officials to ensure good quality work in the projects. He also directed them to prepare the plan to carry out repair of the roads.