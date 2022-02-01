Environment activists raise concern over garbage piles at dump near Kakka village

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, January 31

The poor solid waste management system is one of the major poll issues raised by environment activists as the Municipal Corporation (MC) has failed to deal with tonnes of garbage at its main dumpsite, near Kakka village.

The garbage heaps that look like mountains at the main dumpsite, spreads over 50 acres, are polluting soil and groundwater. Moreover, there is no check on the frequent burning of waste, which causes air pollution.

A large number of people living in colonies and villages nearby main dumpsite that fall in the Sahnewal and Ludhiana (East) Assembly constituencies have been suffering a lot due to piled up garbage.

The city generates 1,100 metric tonnes of garbage every day. But, the waste processing plant is lying non-functional for the past nearly one year. Also, no concrete steps have been taken to deal with the legacy waste at the landfill site.

An environmental activist, Col (retd) CM Lakhanpal said, “The waste processing is not being ensured by the department concerned. Piled up garbage is spreading pollution. It is a major issue that needs to be resolved on priority basis.”

“The people of the areas near the main garbage dumpsite are being forced to suffer. Required steps should be taken for the proper waste management as per the rules. We have demanded from political parties to release their green manifesto for the protection of the environment,” he added.

Jaskirat Singh of Narao Manch Punjab said, “It is a serious matter as no steps have been taken to deal with the waste at the main dumpsite. We demand from political parties to clear their stand regarding the environment safety and the solid waste management in the city. The waste processing must be ensured in right manner.”

A resident of Kakka village said, “The issue about MC’s main dump has been raised many times in the past. So far, elected representatives concerned did nothing to resolve the problem. It is hard to breathe as foul smell keeps emanating from the dumpsite. The situation gets worse during rainy days.”

