Farm unions meet to decide on prep for Delhi mahapanchayat

Ludhiana, March 11

A meeting of the farm unions and associations that have become part of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha was held here today. The main item on the meeting agenda was the preparations for the mahapanchayat on March 14 at Delhi.

Presiding over the meeting, Hardev Singh Sandhu said men and women from villages will reach Delhi by March 13 to take part in the mahapanchayat. This time farmers will not travel by tractors but use personal vehicles, trains and buses.

“If still the government does not allow the farmers to reach Delhi, we will protest against the same. We will protest against the BJP government till 4 pm on March 14 if we are not allowed to enter Delhi. All the arrangements for meals for the protestors when they reach Delhi have been made,” said Sandhu.

