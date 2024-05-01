Four arrested for theft of Rs 70,000 from resident

Ludhiana, April 30
The police have arrested four youngsters for allegedly threatening by brandishing a pistol-type item and stealing Rs 70,000 from a resident of GTB Nagar, Ludhiana. The arrested individuals have been identified as Gurwinder Singh alias Ruby, Sonu Singh, Judge Singh alias Bablu, all residents of Kutbewal Gujran, and Beerbal alias Bunty of Fatehgarh Gujran. All the accused are 23 years old.
Earlier, Baljit Singh of GTB Nagar had complained to the police that the accused had collided their car with his scooter near Veer Palace on the night of April 24. He alleged the accused had then forcibly taken him into their car and, by displaying a pistol-type weapon, threatened him. He added the accused stole Rs 70,000 from him and subsequently threw him out of the car. A case under sections 379-B(2) and 34 of the IPC was registered against the accused at Jamalpur Police Station on April 25.
ACP Jasbinder Singh said the accused were arrested during a check near a bus stand. A car used in the crime and Rs 19,000 have been seized from the accused. The police said they’ve seized two motorcycles, a toy pistol, sharp weapons and an Aadhaar card from the arrested individuals. The police added that further investigation is underway.
