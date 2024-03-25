GADVASU to start online course on vet homeopathy

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 24

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University is going to start an online postgraduate course on veterinary homeopathy. The six-month long course will cover 60 online lectures on various aspects of homeopathic medicine in five modules covering basic principles and ethics, homeopathic pharmacy, basics of homeopathic material medica, remedy selection and repertorisation, and clinical practice of veterinary homeopathy. It is pertinent to mention that the Teaching Veterinary Hospital of the university is one of the busiest hospitals of north India catering to the livestock and companion animals of Punjab and the neighbouring states. Nearly 33,000 cases of different species are treated annually in this hospital using the allopathic system of medicine. Homeopathic drugs are also frequently used in some of the acute and chronic diseases in consultation with leading homeopaths.

The course has been started keeping in view the growing role of alternative medicine, especially homeopathy, in the treatment of animals. The cost of treatment also gets reduced with homeopathy, which is important with respect to the growing problem of antimicrobial residue (AMR) in the food chain, with the irrational use of antibiotics in animals.

The course has also been designed to meet the urgent demand of those veterinary graduates who would like to extend their knowledge in homoeopathy. To start this course, the university has collaborated with four eminent homeopaths from India and three renowned international homeopaths who have extensive experience in veterinary homeopathy. The first batch will start from next month.

