Gang of vehicle thieves busted, two nabbed in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 6

The crime branch wing of the Ludhiana police today busted a gang of vehicle thieves and arrested two of its members. The police also recovered three stolen motorcycles from the gangsters.

The arrested accused have been identified as Davinder Singh Lavi (26), a resident of Janta Colony, and Love Kumar, alias Lucky (33), of Ahmedgarh. A case under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the accused.

Investigating officer ASI Randhir Singh said a tip-off was received that the accused were operating a gang of vehicle thieves and they had brought three stolen motorcycles near Gill Garden where they were supposed to sell them to their clients.

Accordingly, the CIA team conducted a raid and nabbed the accused along with the stolen vehicles.

The ASI said the accused had stolen these motorcycles from the Dehlon and Sadar areas recently. Now, the police would contact owners of these motorcycles and the vehicles would be handed over to them as per the legal procedure.

Davinder also had a notorious past as he was also facing cases of thefts registered against him at the Mohali police station.

The accused had also sold several stolen vehicles in the past. The police would also recover those vehicles and the same would be handed over to their owners.

The ASI said now, the police remand of the accused would be sought for further questioning so that more members of the gang could be nabbed.