Gogi: Slip roads along Elevated Road project to be carpeted soon

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 5

MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi inspected the ongoing Elevated Road project on Tuesday. He assured residents that all slip roads along the Elevated Road project on Ferozepur Road would be recarpeted in coming days.

He said MC officials had been directed to ensure that all encroachments on slip roads were cleared so that commuters did not suffer due to traffic congestion.

The Ludhiana West MLA said an elevated road starting from near Barewal Road on Ferozepur Road via Bharat Nagar Chowk till Samrala Chowk was being constructed.

He said amid the ongoing construction, people suffer due to traffic congestion.

He said today, he, along with senior officials from the Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), took a round of the project site and issued necessary directions.

MLA kicks off road project

MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi today inaugurated the construction of 100-foot-wide road opposite Keys Hotel, here. The road would be constructed from the underpass near Lodhi Club till Phullanwal Chowk on Pakhowal Road by the Ludhiana Improvement Trust with a cost of Rs 1.32 crore.

Gogi said for the past several years, the road was in a pitiable condition. It was a long-pending demand of residents of the area as a large number of vehicles pass through the same daily.

He said big potholes on the road even lead to accidents on the stretch.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann announces formation of new task force to counter gangsters in Punjab

2
Nation

Celebrated IAS officer Tina Dabi breaks silence on second marriage, plans to tie knot on April 20

3
Trending

From depression to split with Honey Singh, rapper Badshah opens up on his struggles on Shilpa Shetty's chat show

4
Nation

Govt orders blocking of 18 Indian, four Pakistani YouTube-based news channels

5
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to meet BKU leaders today

6
Entertainment

Alia-Ranbir to tie the knot mid-April, know who's invited to Ranbir's bachelor party

7
World

If today, India decides to topple a govt in Pakistan it can do so with just PRs 10 to 15 billion: Imran Khan

8
Nation

At United Nations, India seeks independent probe into Bucha killings in Ukraine

9
Haryana

Haryana AAP formula: Divide Chandigarh in 2 parts; give Punjab, Haryana Rs 20k crore each for new capitals

10
World

Imran Khan's wife's friend leaves Pakistan amid corruption charges; her '$90,000-bag' photo goes viral

Don't Miss

View All
Musk buys 9.2% in Twitter
Business

Elon Musk buys 9.2% in Twitter

Video: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah blasted for their ‘misbehaviour’ towards Harnaaz Sandhu on India's Got Talent; netizens say ‘they know Miss India will replace them soon’
Trending

Video: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah slammed for their 'misbehaviour' with Harnaaz Sandhu on India's Got Talent; netizens say 'they know Miss India will replace them all'

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab
Pollywood

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab

On April Fool’s Day, Dharmendra shares picture with son Bobby Doel, fans get emotional after reading the caption
Entertainment

On April Fool's Day, Dharmendra shares picture with son Bobby Doel, fans get emotional after reading the caption

Beware! Cyber crooks on the prowl
Ludhiana

Beware! Cyber crooks may loot you on pretext of AAP's women pension scheme

Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike’, says 'shut up, won't be good for you'
Haryana

In video, Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike', says 'shut up, won't be good for you'

‘India has two kinds of English’, Shashi Tharoor and Chetan Bhagat’s witty exchange has netizens comment ‘one is English with dictionary and other without it’
Trending

Shashi Tharoor and Chetan Bhagat's witty exchange has netizens say 'one is English with dictionary and other without it'

Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents
Himachal

Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents

Top Stories

BJP foundation day LIVE updates: PM Modi to address BJP workers

BJP foundation day LIVE updates: PM Modi to address BJP workers

Kejriwal roadshow in Mandi today; BJP braces up

Arvind Kejriwal in Himachal LIVE updates: AAP supremo to hold roadshow in Mandi; BJP braces up

The AAP supremo will be accompanied by Punjab CM Bhagwant Ma...

Sri Lanka president revokes emergency order, govt in disarray as economic crisis deepens

Sri Lanka president revokes emergency order, govt in disarray as economic crisis deepens

Punjab Police detain PTC TV MD Rabindra Narayan for questioning regarding FIR lodged by Miss Punjab contestant

Punjab Police detain PTC TV MD Rabindra Narayan for questioning regarding FIR lodged by Miss Punjab contestant

She had alleged that she was locked up in a hotel room and t...

Karnal: Body of missing 4-year-old found on neighbour terrace; boy was suspected to be kidnapped by beggar

Body of missing 4-year-old Karnal boy found on neighbour's terrace

A woman noticed the body on her terrace at around 5 am when ...

Cities

View All

And theatrics in Amritsar Municipal Corporation continue…

And theatrics in Amritsar Municipal Corporation continue…

Woman ends life in Amritsar, in-laws booked

Child reunites with parents in Amritsar

No end to stray dog menace in Amritsar

February 19 double murder case: No breakthrough even after questioning over 300 suspects

Probe on as video of Bathinda woman selling ‘drugs’ goes viral

Probe on as video of Bathinda woman selling 'drugs' goes viral

Colleges in Canada reopen, students stuck in India

KISAN MELA: New seed available, but ‘time-tested’ varieties sell

Minister inspects Bhucho school

Claim over Chandigarh: After Punjab & Haryana, Chandigarh Municipal Corporation calls special House meeting

Claim over Chandigarh: After Punjab & Haryana, Chandigarh Municipal Corporation calls special House meeting

Haryana denounces Punjab's move on Chandigarh, passes resolution

Mask off, feels like we’re back in pre-Covid times, say Chandigarh residents

Private schools in Chandigarh 'endorse' uniform sellers too

AAP protests water tariff hike in Chandigarh

Ramzan: DJB withdraws circular allowing Muslim employees break from work after BJP opposition

Ramzan: DJB withdraws circular allowing Muslim employees break from work after BJP opposition

ED attaches assets of family, firms linked to Delhi minister Satyendar Jain

From June 1, Delhiites can charge their electric vehicles free of cost in noon

13-year-old kidnaps 8-year-old boy after fight, kills him in Delhi's Rohini

No need to open meat shops as ‘most people’ don’t consume non-veg food during Navratra: South Delhi Mayor

3 illegal colonies, shops demolished in Jalandhar Cantt area

3 illegal colonies, shops demolished in Jalandhar Cantt area

2 illegal colonies razed in Nawanshahr, Banga

SC panel takes note of Nakodar custodial death

Sandeep Hans takes over as Hoshiarpur DC

Nawanshahr DC Vishesh Sarangal kick-starts procurement in Rahon

5 Nepalese servants commit ~40L theft at bizman’s house

5 Nepalese servants commit Rs40L theft at bizman's house

Manjit Nagar residents dump sewage at councillor's office

Seva Kendras to open seven days a week

Fire breaks out in plastic factory

Vehicles gutted in fire at Khanna police station

Patiala Municipal Corporation all set to expand its limits

Patiala Municipal Corporation all set to expand its limits

Decision to shift Patiala civic body wards to Improvement Trust revoked

Students of Punjabi University, Patiala, slam Centre for ‘infringing’ on rights of Punjab