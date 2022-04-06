Gogi: Slip roads along Elevated Road project to be carpeted soon

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 5

MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi inspected the ongoing Elevated Road project on Tuesday. He assured residents that all slip roads along the Elevated Road project on Ferozepur Road would be recarpeted in coming days.

He said MC officials had been directed to ensure that all encroachments on slip roads were cleared so that commuters did not suffer due to traffic congestion.

The Ludhiana West MLA said an elevated road starting from near Barewal Road on Ferozepur Road via Bharat Nagar Chowk till Samrala Chowk was being constructed.

He said amid the ongoing construction, people suffer due to traffic congestion.

He said today, he, along with senior officials from the Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), took a round of the project site and issued necessary directions.

MLA kicks off road project

MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi today inaugurated the construction of 100-foot-wide road opposite Keys Hotel, here. The road would be constructed from the underpass near Lodhi Club till Phullanwal Chowk on Pakhowal Road by the Ludhiana Improvement Trust with a cost of Rs 1.32 crore.

Gogi said for the past several years, the road was in a pitiable condition. It was a long-pending demand of residents of the area as a large number of vehicles pass through the same daily.

He said big potholes on the road even lead to accidents on the stretch.