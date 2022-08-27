Hit by train, man dies

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 26

A man lost his life after he was hit by a train on the Ludhiana-Ferozepur railway lines near the bus stand on Friday. His body got cut into two pieces.

After the incident, the railway police reached the spot and started a probe.

Initially, there were rumours that the man had jumped before the moving train to commit suicide but later railway police officials said nothing could be said at the moment. Let the police complete the probe first.

Police officials said the deceased was yet to be identified. The body was shifted to the Civil Hospital for autopsy.

The SHO, Goverment Railway Police, Jaskaran Singh, said an alert was sounded in the region to identify the deceased.