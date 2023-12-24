Industrialists meet CM Yogi

Ludhiana, December 23
A delegation from the Atal Audyogik Vikas Parishad Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Industrialist TR Mishra said, “The industrialists from Punjab had met the CM and requested him to provide appropriate land to set up industry units in UP. The UP government has offered many benefits including subsidies, registration at less rates and GST exemption for some time. The meeting was held last evening at Lucknow in the presence of prominent industrialists from Ludhiana. If all goes well, the industry from Punjab will expand its units in UP as huge chunk of land from Kanpur to Jhansi was also being developed on the lines of Noida.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Vessel with 21 Indians hit by ‘drone’ off Gujarat, crew safe
Was ferrying oil, attack causes fire | Navy, Coast Guard sen...
Working with France for early resolution, says Embassy after flight with 300 Indians grounded
Most from Gujarat, Punjab
Only vehicles with GPS to ferry minor minerals: National Green Tribunal
Directions issued during hearing on illegal mining in Araval...
Job, relief for kin of 3 civilians killed in Poonch; Army says probe underway
Net off in Rajouri, Poonch as search op enters Day 3
43K calls from jail, Punjab Police want AIG suspended for ‘lapses’
Record 696 phones seized in Ferozepur jail this year