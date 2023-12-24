Industrialists meet CM Yogi

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 23

A delegation from the Atal Audyogik Vikas Parishad Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Industrialist TR Mishra said, “The industrialists from Punjab had met the CM and requested him to provide appropriate land to set up industry units in UP. The UP government has offered many benefits including subsidies, registration at less rates and GST exemption for some time. The meeting was held last evening at Lucknow in the presence of prominent industrialists from Ludhiana. If all goes well, the industry from Punjab will expand its units in UP as huge chunk of land from Kanpur to Jhansi was also being developed on the lines of Noida.”

