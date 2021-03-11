Inmate alleges torture by jail officials, makes videos

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 14

A video of jail inmate Bharat Chauhan went viral on Friday in which he alleged torture by jail officials. The inmate had made three videos from inside the jail, which again raised questions over the security system of the jail.

In a video, the inmate also shows injury marks on his back and levelled allegations on jail staff for torturing him.

The inmate was earlier in Amritsar Central Jail in illegal arms and attempt to murder cases registered in Amritsar and Kapurthala from where he was shifted to the Ludhiana jail about a few months back.

The inmate alleged he is suffering from jaundice and he also visited the hospital in jail but the jail authorities are not providing him required treatment.

He urged the government to arrange for his treatment so that his life could be saved.

Meanwhile, Jail Superintendent Shivraj Singh said after the video went viral, questioning of the inmate was done. The inmate revealed that he had possessed a mobile phone, which he had burnt.

Shivraj Singh added that on Thursday when Bharat returned from hearing in the court, he along with his aides had gone to another barrack to attack his rival and jail staff had to use mild force on them to prevent clash.

He said a probe is on to identify the source through which he managed to get cell phone inside the jail. The jail authorities have written to the Ludhiana police for registration of a case.