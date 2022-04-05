Inter-state drug smuggling racket busted, 4 held with 2.6-kg opium

Ludhiana, April 4
The police claimed to have busted an inter-state racket of drug smuggling with the arrest of four persons — two of them migrants — and have recovered 2.6 kg of opium from their possession.
The arrested persons have been identified as Deepak, alias Babu, resident of Rebda village, under Dhangai police station in Gaya district, Bihar, Deen Dayal, alias, Dil Patel, resident of Dora village in Gaya district, Bihar, Vijay Singh, resident of 33-Feet Road, Lohara, Ludhiana, and Saravesh Singh, resident of Giaspura, Ludhiana.
Giving details, Varinder Singh Brar, DCP, Investigation, said a team of special branch, headed by Inspector Beant Juneja, played a pivotal role in the arrest of the drug traffickers, who disclosed during preliminary interrogation that they were sourcing their supply of narcotics from Bihar and their sale network was spread in the city and many other surrounding towns in the state. All the smugglers have been booked under Sections 18-C, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act.
The police have produced the accused persons in a local court and after obtaining police custody further interrogation would be carried out to unearth the entire procurement and supply network of the drug smmuglers.
Smuggler arrested with 1.5-kg ganja
The police arrested a drug smuggler, identified as Ranjit Pandey, resident of Street No 2, Kanganwal, Ludhiana, and seized 1.5 kg of cannabis (ganja) from his possession here. A case under Sections 20-A, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against him.
