International driving training institute to come up in Doraha

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 29

In order to produce skilled, professional and certified drivers and to minimise road mishaps, the Punjab Government in association with the Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship will set up North India’s first international driving training institute on 27 acres of land in Doraha on the Ludhiana-Delhi national highway, government officials said. A meeting was held at ITI Ludhiana on Tuesday to discuss the modalities and feasibility for setting up the institute.

Will train 3,600 youths in a year The institute will give training to 3,600 youths for driving light and heavy commercial vehicles, to work as heavy equipment operators and mechanics. Those who have passed Class 10 will be eligible to be trained. Besides, those successfully completing the driving test at this institute will also be supported for obtaining an international license here.

Officials said the land for the institute has been given free of cost by the Punjab Government. An amount of Rs 32.86 crore, which includes Rs 15.23 crore as capital investment and other expenses, will be spent by the Central Government in one year.

Presiding over a meeting with local industrialists and manufacturers of heavy/light commercial vehicles to discuss the modalities and feasibility for setting up the institute, the Director of Technical Education and Industrial Training, DPS Kharbanda, and Deputy Director General, Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Sandhya Salwan, said there was a huge demand for experienced and trained drivers, especially for heavy/light commercial vehicles in the country.

Kharbanda said that the institute would have proper classrooms, teaching staff, testing equipment, training vehicles, a workshop, a lab, a library, tracks and driving ranges, a control room and simulators to facilitate the training. Under the International Driving Training Programme, various job roles with national and international demand, including taxi driver, commercial vehicles driver, forklift operator, ambulance driver, auto/e-rickshaw driver, (all level-4), Driver training (level-5), junior backhoe loader operator, junior excavator operator, junior engine and mechanic, will be offered.

Kharbanda said the institute would help in meeting the huge demand for certified commercial drivers in automotive, construction and logistics sectors.

Sandhya Salwan said that during the meeting, industrialists had given valuable inputs about the need for training courses, schedule and criteria, which would help in running the centre efficaciously.