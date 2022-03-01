Jito Cricket League: Techno Finishers win thriller against Sona Royals

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, February 28

In a nail-biting finish, Techno Finishers XI prevailed over Sona Royals XI by one run on the second day of the fifth Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) Premier Cricket League being held at the GRD Global Education Institute grounds on Hambran Road here on Monday.

Techno Finishers scored 103 runs after losing four wickets in 10 overs and in reply, Sona Royals made 102 runs and fell just short of the target.

For the winning side, Karan Jain made 58 runs and Pulkit Kain contributed 19 runs whereas Rahul Setia claimed two wickets for 12 runs and Bhavik Jain took two for 16 runs.

Besides, Bhomia Sunrisers XI along with RS Royal Challengers, Sudarshan Tigers, Vijay Vallabh Swaggers and Star Touch Ultra Strikers came out triumphant in their respective matches.

Sudarshan Tigers outplayed Redhill Rippers by seven wickets. Batting first, the latter made 70 runs for the loss of four wickets. Sudarshan Tigers made the required runs in eight overs with seven wickets in hand. Adish Jain contributed 31 runs and Kunal Jain grabbed one wicket for 20 runs to help their side romp home victorious. —