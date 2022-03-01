Jito Cricket League: Techno Finishers win thriller against Sona Royals

Ludhiana, February 28
In a nail-biting finish, Techno Finishers XI prevailed over Sona Royals XI by one run on the second day of the fifth Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) Premier Cricket League being held at the GRD Global Education Institute grounds on Hambran Road here on Monday.
Techno Finishers scored 103 runs after losing four wickets in 10 overs and in reply, Sona Royals made 102 runs and fell just short of the target.
For the winning side, Karan Jain made 58 runs and Pulkit Kain contributed 19 runs whereas Rahul Setia claimed two wickets for 12 runs and Bhavik Jain took two for 16 runs.
Besides, Bhomia Sunrisers XI along with RS Royal Challengers, Sudarshan Tigers, Vijay Vallabh Swaggers and Star Touch Ultra Strikers came out triumphant in their respective matches.
Sudarshan Tigers outplayed Redhill Rippers by seven wickets. Batting first, the latter made 70 runs for the loss of four wickets. Sudarshan Tigers made the required runs in eight overs with seven wickets in hand. Adish Jain contributed 31 runs and Kunal Jain grabbed one wicket for 20 runs to help their side romp home victorious. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
UNGA calls for ceasefire as Moscow, Kyiv agree to another round of talks
India abstains from second UN vote on Ukraine
Ukraine crisis: 4 Indian ministers head to conflict zone for rescue
Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju, VK Singh w...
Ukraine crisis: Stranded students face 'racial abuse'
700 ‘stuck’ in hostels in sub-zero temperatures
20 from Muktsar stuck, parents claim varsity, MEA ignored warning
Stay calm and don't exhibit aggression at railway stations: ...
GDP grows at 5.4%, fresh risks emerge
Higher prices of crude oil and commodities after invasion of...