Tribune News Service

Green Grove Public School

Ludhiana: The junior graduation day held at Green Grove Public School was a jubilant occasion.The event began with the welcoming the chief guest Satinderjit Jolly, Chairperson, followed by the lighting of sacred lamp. The school choir presented soothing shabads, setting a spiritual tone for the ceremony. Kindergarten students charmed everyone with their graduation song. A classical dance performance by the girls of classes I and II and an energetic welcome dance by the boys added colour to the event. Junior students Anureet, Parveen, Beerapar, Agamjot, Rehatpreet, Ekdeep and Avneet of classes I and II delivered heartfelt speeches, expressing their talents and gratitude.

DAV Public School

The sports performers of DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road, bagged laurels on Mahatma Hansraj Diwas celebrated by the stakeholders of DAV at Panipat. Dr Punam Suri, Padma Shri awardee and president, DAV CMC, New Delhi, achievers of DAV National Sports 2023-2024. As many as 26 students of the school were rewarded with a cash prize of Rs 5,100 each along with certificates of appreciation in basketball, handball, wrestling and taekwondo national-level tournaments.

Nankana Sahib Public School

Big Bash League fame Nikhil Chaudhary visited Nankana Sahib Public School, Gill Park. An Indian-born cricketer Nikhil Chaudhary currently plays for Big Bash League in Australia. Before that, he had undergone rigorous training at Nankana Sahib Public School Cricket Academy under the guidance of Charanjit, sports teacher at the school. He interacted with the budding cricketers of the school and motivated them to hone their skills to the best of their ability.

Guru Nanak Public School

Guru Nanak Public School, Model Town Extension, in collaboration with Sikh Missionary College organised a Dharmik Shikha contest on the school premises. In the contest, a range of questions related to Sikh gurus and history were asked. As many as 271 students of the school participated in this competition wherein 50 students of classes I and II exhibited their oratory skills and won prizes for their outstanding performance. As many as 89 students who have distinguished themselves with exceptional academic achievements also received certificates for their exemplary performance. Out of these, 19 students were honoured with mementos.

Nankana Public Senior Secondary School

A turban-tying competition was held at Nankana Public Senior Secondary School, Khasi Kalan. Students from classed IX-XII participated in the competition. Students were instructed to tie their turbans at intervals of 7 to 10 minutes. Boys tied their turbans and spoke in praise of the ‘dastar’ during the contest. Hardeep Singh Kahlon and Harinder Singh judged the contestants. Gurinder Singh, Gurinder Singh Gill and Harnirbhay Singh got the first three top positions. All the participants received a certificate. The winner was also given religious and spiritual books. The competition was held to apprise the students of the importance of ‘dastar’.

Darshan Academy

The World Earth Day was celebrated at Darshan Academy to raise awareness and promote action for environmental protection. The day was commemorated with enthusiasm and dedication. Students from classes I-XII made attractive posters themed around ‘Planet Vs Plastic’. Through their artwork, students showcased their perspectives on pressing environmental issues. The Earth Day celebration in the school was a resounding success, highlighting the collective commitment of students and staff towards environmental stewardship.

BCM, Dugri

BCM, Dugri, embraced the spirit of literacy and creativity on the World Book Day with a series of engaging activities. The students also commemorated the centennial year of Dr Brijmohan Lall Munjal and poured their imagination into crafting intricate bookmarks and vibrant posters, showcasing their favorite literary worlds. The highlight of the day was sharing insightful book reviews, centered around the book ‘The Making of Hero’ by Sunil Kant Munjal sparking lively discussions about the enterprise’s journey of success. The school hosted a book exhibition, inviting attendees to immerse themselves into a world of literary treasures and inspiring narratives.

College notes

AS College

A farewell party was organised by students of MSc I of AS College for the MSc II batch at the PG Department of Mathematics. The students presented a cultural programme on this occasion. Prabhjot Kaur of MSc I was honored for securing the second position in the university in the semester examination. Rajdeep Kaur of MSc II was also felicitated for securing the first position in the college in the semester examination. Principal Dr KK Sharma wished the students his best for their future endeavours.

