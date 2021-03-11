Jute bags worth lakhs destroyed in rice sheller fire at Jarag village

Payal, May 2
Rice, paddy and jute bags worth lakhs were destroyed in a fire that broke out at a rice sheller in Jarag village on Malerkotla-Khanna Road, near here, on Monday. The fire broke out at Beant Rice Mill located on the outskirts of Jarag village.
Five fire tenders from Khanna, Amloh, Nabha and Malerkotla, besides 12 tractors carrying water tanks took more than four hours to control the blaze. However, smoke was still billowing from the sheller at the time of filing this report in the evening.
Loveneesh Lucky, a partner of the rice sheller, said 3,000 rice and empty jute bags worth lakhs were destroyed in the fire. Building, including a shed, was also damaged in the incident. Exact amount of loss and reason behind the fire was yet to be ascertained.
The in-charge, Rauni police post, Hardam Singh, ASI Harmit Singh and Food Supply Department official Harbhajan Singh supervised the rescue operations.
