Last prayers held for singer Surinder Shinda

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 4

The bhog (last prayer) for prominent Punjabi singer, Surinder Shinda, was held here today at Gurudwara Singh Sabha, Sarabha Nagar. People from all walks of life, including the fields of music, acting and politics attended the ceremony.

Former Chief Minister, Charanjit Singh Channi also paid his tributes to the departed singer. “He was a great Punjabi singer and his songs will remain alive among generations to come. The void created by his absence cannot be filled,” said Channi.

Folk singer Malkit Singh said that he learnt a lot from the late singer and always looked upon him as his idol.

Remembering the legendary singer, comedian Jaswinder Bhalla said, “Surinder Shinda used to be the one to be present at every new programme that was broadcasted on Jalandhar Doordarshan.”

Shinda breathed his last on July 26 after a prolonged illness at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital.

