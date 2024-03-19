Lawyers get Rs 13 lakh grant for interlocking tiles

Ludhiana, March 18
City lawyers have got a grant of Rs 13 lakh for the purpose of installation of interlocking tiles in the parking area at district courts complex from the local MP Ravneet Singh Bittu under MPLAD funds.
Punjab Pradesh Congress Legal Cell Chairman Dharamjit Singh Khera handed over a written communiqué qua the sanctioning of the fund to District Bar Association President Chetan Verma on behalf of the local MP.
DBA president and other office-bearers thanked Khera for making strenuous efforts for arranging this fund for the welfare of the legal fraternity. It would help the lawyers as they were facing several problems in the parking area, said Chetan Verma.
