Ludhiana: 17 cell phones seized from jail

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 26

A surprise checking in Central Jail by jail staff led to the recovery of 17 mobile phones.

Of these, five cell phones were recovered from three jail inmates while the remaining were found abandoned inside the jail. The police have registered a case against the three jail inmates, Shiv Shankar, Charanjit Singh and Sahil Jindal.

Assistant Jail Superintendent Sukhpal Singh said on May 24, jail staff carried out a surprise checking inside the jail, all barracks and belongings of inmates were frisked by the police. During the exercise, five mobile phones were recovered from belongings of the three inmates while 12 phones were found lying near the barracks. The police officials had also recovered chewable tobacco from the barracks. A case under the Prison Act was registered.

The jail authorities have also launched a probe to inquire about the connivance of the jail staff with the inmates in providing cell phones inside the jail. The Jail Department has been regularly recovering cell phones from the inmates but in most of the cases, the department or the police had failed to trace the source through which the inmates had been provided phones.