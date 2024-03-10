Ludhiana Civil hospital gets hepatitis drug, new patients welcome

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 9

Giving much relief to patients, the Ludhiana Civil Hospital has finally received the medicine for Hepatitis C. The issue was highlighted by The Tribune, after which the authorities sprung to action to replenish the stock.

In the recent past, only follow-up patients were given medication due to an acute shortage of medicines, but with the arrival of the new stock means that fresh patients can also avail the treatment. Nearly 100 patients are awaiting treatment, according to the hospital.

“We are calling the patients who were on the waiting list to visit to get their medicines,” said Dr Jasbir Singh Aulakh, civil surgeon.

Hepatitis C is an infectious disease caused due to the use of unsterilised needles and infected blood; it can be transmitted from mother to child, and through unprotected sexual intercourse. Its symptoms include fever, dark urine, nausea, fatigue and jaundice.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.