Ludhiana DC conducts surprise inspection at mandi, issues notice to officials

Ludhiana, April 16
In the absence of proper drinking water facilities and cleanliness, farmers and labourers are facing inconveniences at the grain market on Gill Road here.
To ensure that farmers have quality facilities at the mandis, Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney conducted a surprise inspection at the Gill Road mandi on Tuesday. She also issued show-cause notices to the officials concerned and sought explanations for cleanliness not being up to the mark. She took stock of procurement operations.
The DC made it clear to the officials that arrangements must be completed before the arrival of grain at the mandi. She said such surprise inspections would be conducted in coming days after forming special teams.
Sawhney also emphasised that the officials must ensure adequate arrangements for clean drinking water, cleanliness, fans and sheds so that farmers and labourers working at the mandi did not face any inconvenience.
She said sufficient gunny bags were available and proper arrangements for lifting and payment had already been made at all purchase centres where farmers would receive payments for their produce within the stipulated time frame.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Three days before poll, top Naxalite among 29 killed in Bastar gunfight
3 security men hurt | AK-47, Insas among arms seized | Modi ...
‘Not off the hook’: Supreme Court to Patanjali founders Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna
Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna tender apologies
Ayodhya is in incomparable bliss: PM Modi in Ram Navami greetings
He said the memories of that moment continue to pulsate with...
Supreme Court junks idea of physical counting of VVPAT slips
Says not practicable | Defers hearing till tomorrow — day be...