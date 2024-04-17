Ludhiana DC conducts surprise inspection at mandi, issues notice to officials

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 16

In the absence of proper drinking water facilities and cleanliness, farmers and labourers are facing inconveniences at the grain market on Gill Road here.

To ensure that farmers have quality facilities at the mandis, Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney conducted a surprise inspection at the Gill Road mandi on Tuesday. She also issued show-cause notices to the officials concerned and sought explanations for cleanliness not being up to the mark. She took stock of procurement operations.

The DC made it clear to the officials that arrangements must be completed before the arrival of grain at the mandi. She said such surprise inspections would be conducted in coming days after forming special teams.

Sawhney also emphasised that the officials must ensure adequate arrangements for clean drinking water, cleanliness, fans and sheds so that farmers and labourers working at the mandi did not face any inconvenience.

She said sufficient gunny bags were available and proper arrangements for lifting and payment had already been made at all purchase centres where farmers would receive payments for their produce within the stipulated time frame.

