Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Khalsa College for Women (KCW), Civil Lines, organised its annual convocation for the session 2022-23 on Saturday, wherein around 835 students were awarded postgraduate degrees, postgraduate diplomas and graduate diplomas.

Dr Sanjay Kaushik, Dean College Development Council, Panjab University, Chandigarh, along with Dr Ashwani Bhalla, deputy director, Higher Education, Government of Punjab, presided over the function and delivered the convocation address. The annual report was presented highlighting the achievements of the institute during the academic year. Officiating Principal Dr Iqbal Kaur said, “The persistent hard work of the students reaped rich dividends in the year 2022-23, wherein students secured various 108 top ten positions in the university exams grabbing 12 first, 12 and 16 second and third positions, respectively. Physical Education Department managed to clinch 34 gold medals, 39 silver and 51 bronze medals. The college clinched the first runners-up trophy at the PU Zonal Youth Festival organised at Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women, Gujarkhan Campus, Model Town. Students bagged 43 prizes in all, 11 first, 14 second and 18 third prizes. As many as 21 students were conferred with the roll of honour for achieving excellence in various activities.”

Government College for Girls

The closing ceremony organised by the Multilingual Society was marked by a cosplay monologue competition at Government College for Girls. College Principal Suman Lata was the chief guest. The closing ceremony began with a welcome note by Gurjinder Kaur Brar, head, Department of English. The function continued with a prize distribution ceremony for the various posts of the Multilingual Society.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panjab University Chandigarh