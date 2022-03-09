Ludhiana: Protest against thrashing of Sikh youth by migrants

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 8

Members of Sikh outfits today held a protest outside the Tibba police station and demanded arrest of people who had thrashed a Sikh youth.

The youth was reportedly caught by migrants when he tried to snatch a mobile phone from a migrant on the Tajpur road a few days ago.

On March 1, Fateh Singh of Karamsar Colony, along with his accomplice, had attempted to snatch a mobile phone from the migrant, Ashish Kumar. The accused had also attacked Ashish with a sharp weapon. Other migrants who witnessed the incident, nabbed Fateh while his companion managed to escape.

Afterwards, the migrants beat up the youth. They dragged him by his hair and the video of the incident had also gone viral on social media. Members of the community demanded action against the assailants due to the viral video. However, some Sikh activists did not support the youth. They said if anybody commits a crime, no matter to which religion he or she belongs, he have to face action or anger of the public.

The protesters said though the police registered a case the next day under Section 295-A of the IPC against Ashish and other unknown persons, they demanded registration of an attempt-to-murder case and immediate arrest of the assailants.

Tibba SHO Nardev Singh said after the police arrested Ashish today, dharna was lifted by the protesters.