Ludhiana, Ropar share 1 point each as rain washes out second day’s play

Our Sports Correspondent
Ludhiana, March 30
In the ongoing Punjab State Inter-District (U-23) Cricket Tournament being organised by the Punjab Cricket Association, the fourth and last league match of Group B remained unfinished as the second day’s play was washed out on Saturday. The match was being played between Ludhiana and Ropar at Nawanshahr.
Earlier, in its first innings, the Ludhiana team had scored 274 runs. while Ropar team in its first innings was at 116 for the loss of one wicket.
As first innings could not be completed, both the teams shared one point each. Ludhiana showed a dismal performance in the league phase as the team conceded first innings lead in all four matches to secure just four points to finish at bottom, thus making an acrimonious exit from the tournament.
