Malwa College wins overall trophy

Ludhiana: Malwa Central College of Education for Women won the overall trophy in 64th Zonal Youth and Heritage Festival (Education Colleges Zone B) held at Malwa Central College of Education for Women, Ludhiana. The first and second runners-up trophies went to GHG Khalsa College of Education (Gursar Sadhar) and Partap College of Education (Ludhiana), respectively. On the last day of the festival, competitions in folk music items, folk dances, heritage literary items and heritage arts and craft were held.

KCW, Sidhwan Khurd

Students of Khalsa College for Women, Sidhwan Khurd, earned a total of eight gold and two silver medals at the block and district levels of Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan games. Muskan Gill won gold in long jump and Jaspreet Kaur won silver in the same event. Sumanpreet Kaur won gold in 100m and was followed by Simranjeet Kaur, who won silver. In the 400m race, Simrajeet Kaur and Palwinder Kaur won silver medal at the block level. Boxers Jashapreet Kaur, Muskan Gill, Bani and Shivani won gold medals at the district level and qualified for the state level. In kickboxing, Muskan Gill won gold at the district level.

Registration camp for job fair

A registration camp of the District Bureau of Employment and Enterprise (DBEE) for UG and PG classes was organised in the college auditorium by the Career Counselling, Guidance and Placement Cell of the Government College for Girls, Ludhiana.

