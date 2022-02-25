Man attacks wife with acid over dowry in Haibowal, booked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana February 24

A man threw acid on the body of his wife after they got into fight over dowry at Jassian village in Haibowal on Wednesday night. The woman was rushed to the Civil Hospital for treatment.

The woman, Amandeep Kaur (29), told the police that she got married to Hardyal Chand about a month ago. Soon after marriage, her husband and in-laws started torturing her for dowry. Several times, she was beaten up by them. A few days after the marriage, she left her husband’s home and started staying at her parents’ house at Mullanpur Dakha.

Yesterday she returned to her husband’s house after a compromise was reached and the accused promised that he would not torture her for dowry.

On Wednesday night when her husband got into a fight with her over dowry, he brought a bottle of acid and threw the same on her body.

The Haibowal police have registered a case against the man, who is a carpenter by profession. He is yet to be arrested.