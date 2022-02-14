Man dead, 35 new Covid cases in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, February 13
As many as 35 persons tested positive for Covid, while a man, resident of Aman Nagar and admitted to CMCH, lost his life to the virus in the district today.
A total of 1,09,466 persons have tested positive for the virus since March 2020, while 2,261 persons from the district have succumbed to the disease till now.
The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients today rose to 97.64 per cent. Today there were 325 active cases in the district and 277 patients were asked to isolate themselves at their homes by the Health Department.
At present there are 64 patients admitted to various private and government hospitals. Out of these 48 patients belong to Ludhiana, while 16 are from other districts. Today two patients were on ventilator support.
Till date, a total of 32,52,321 samples for Covid test have been taken, of which 31,28,218 samples were found negative.
Samples of 5,144 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.
