Man hacked to death by friend at sweetmeat shop

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 24

A man was murdered at a sweetmeat shop on Sua Road, Giaspura, on Wednesday afternoon. He was hacked to death with a sharp knife after arguments over some issue.

The deceased was identified as Mohd Soni, a resident of Amardas Colony. The suspect, Sandeep Kumar, was a friend of the victim.

Soni and his friend Sandeep were consuming liquor near the shop. Around 3.30 pm, they entered the shop to buy some sweets where the duo started arguments over some issue. The deceased’s friend, who was also in an inebriated state, took a knife from the shop and attacked Soni, killing him on the spot.

After getting information, JCP JS Teja rushed to the spot. Teja said the suspect was arrested and further probe was launched in the case.