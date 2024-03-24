Man killed, another hurt in separate road mishaps

Sahnewal, March 23
A person was killed while another suffered injuries in separate road accidents here.
In the first incident, a 42-year-old man was crushed to death under the wheels of a truck, bearing registration number PB11BK9787, on March 19. The deceased has been identified as Munna Dubey.
Munna’s wife Minta Devi lodged a complaint against the truck driver with the Sahnewal police. The truck driver, who was reversing the vehicle, failed to notice Munna and crushed him under the wheels, resulting in his death.
A case under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC has been registered against the truck driver, who fled the spot leaving the vehicle behind.
In another mishap, a man, identified as Shiv Shankar, suffered injuries after a biker, who was coming from the wrong side, hit him at the Sahnewal market on March 14.
Parvati Devi, wife of Shiv Shankar, told the police that she failed to note down the registration number of the motorcycle. The biker fled the spot after the mishap.
A case under sections 279, 337 and 338 of the IPC has been registered against the unidentified biker. No arrests have been made so far in both cases.
