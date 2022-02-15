Man nabbed with 1,800 bottles of smuggled liquor in Ludhiana

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, February 14

A team of anti-narcotics cell of the police nabbed a man with a Bolero with 150 cartons (1,800 bottles) of smuggled liquor. The arrested man, driver of the Bolero, was identified as Sukhwinder Singh, alias Sukha, resident of Darian village in Patiala district.

Giving details, police officials said the Bolero (PB-CU-7065) carrying liquor (smuggled from Haryana), meant to be distributed among the voters during elections, was stopped at a naka near Sufian Bagh Chowk today and search of the vehicle led to seizure of 125 cartons of country liquor ‘First Choice’ and 25 cartons of country liquor ‘Marshal’.

Sukhwinder told the police during interrogation that a liquor smuggler, Mohinder Singh Balli, resident of Shimplapuri, was accompanying the Bolero in his Verna car (PB-10CK-6998), but after the Bolero was stopped at a police check post, he managed to escape.

The police have registered a case under Sections 61, 78 (2), 1 and 14 of the Excise Act against Sukhwinder Singh, while a hunt has been launched to apprehend absconding accused Mohinder Singh. —