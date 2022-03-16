Mandi Ahmedgarh: Drive against single-use plastic launched

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, March 15

Office-bearers and activists of various organisations have launched a coordinated movement against irrational use of single-use plastic that has led to degradation of the environment.

An oath was taken in response to an appeal made by the administration, led by Malerkotla Deputy Commissioner Madhvi Kataria.

Ahmedgarh SDM Harbans Singh said social activists, led by Rotary Club president Ajay Jain and patron of Gandhi Chowk Welfare Society Bhoj Raj Sharma, had launched a coordinated movement to check reckless use of plastic bags to prevent contamination of the environment.

Acknowledging the role being played by government and non-government organisations regarding preservation of the environment, Harbans said the people should

be educated about the misuse of plastic products by organising seminars and workshops.

Deputy Commissioner Madhvi Kataria said the contamination of the environment due to non-biodegradable toxic substances was injurious for human health and also well-being of cattle.

“Though use of various types of plastics is inevitable in daily routine, we must make sincere efforts to minimise use of single-use plastic items in case we want to keep our surroundings hygienic and pollution- free,” said Kataria, apprehending that accumulation of plastics in the environment would soon reach an alarming level if not checked with immediate effect.

She said the careless attitude of residents towards use of plastics had compounded problems for civic bodies, Veterinary and Health departments.

“Throwing of plastic bags in drains leads to choking of sewerage pipes and frequent overflowing and stagnation of waste water on roads and streets. Besides serving as a breeding ground for pathogens and their vectors, the stagnant water causes nuisance for residents in many ways,” Kataria said.

Kataria advised the officials concerned to take punitive action against violators, including shopkeepers and vendors, in case the tendency persists.