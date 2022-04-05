Ludhiana MC disconnects illegal sewerage connection

Ludhiana, April 4
A day after some persons allegedly opposed the Municipal Corporation’s team, the civic body on Monday disconnected an illegal sewerage connection pipe at Rajiv Gandhi Colony in Ward 23.
The SDO, MC, Samarbir Singh, said an illegal connection of a slum area was being joined with the MC’s sewerage line. “When our team went to stop the persons concerned from joining their illegal connection with the MC’s sewerage line on Sunday, they opposed the team. They also pelted our team with stones yesterday. Today, we went to the area and disconnected the illegal sewerage connection. The MC can’t allow a sewerage connection on encroached government land,” he said.
