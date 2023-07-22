MGNREGA workers stage dharna at Doraha

Our Correspondent

Doraha, July 21

Led by Sarpanch Ramandeep Kaur, MGNREGA workers of Rano village today staged a dharna in front of the BDPO office at Doraha. They alleged that the BDPO had stopped the MGNREGA work in their village last night.

The sarpanch said one of the 26 MGNREGA workers working under her had fought with the others at the behest of the chairman of the Doraha Market Committee, who is a member of AAP.

The sarpanch said she was being targeted as she belonged to the SC category and an opposition party in the state. She said, “The market committee chairman is not allowing us to work in a free and fair manner. I had informed the Doraha BDPO, but no action was taken.”

Doraha Market Committee Chairman Buta Singh said the allegations were baseless. He alleged that the sarpanch was assigning work to only those who were close to her.

“People who wish to get work are forced to visit the sarpanch’s house, which is at least 1 km away, in scorching heat to get their photographs clicked. The sarpanch’s husband had also illegally claimed daily wages as a MGNREGA worker,” he added.

BDPO Gurpreet Singh said the muster roll had ended two days ago and the workers misunderstood that further work had been stopped in their village. “The computer operator was on leave and the muster roll was not updated. But, it has been done today and the work shall resume tomorrow,” the BDPO added.

The dharna was lifted after the BDPO assigned workers the muster roll.

#MGNREGA