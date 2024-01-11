Minister celebrates Lohri with lawyers

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, January 10

Lawyers today celebrated Lohri in advance at the District Courts Complex with great pomp and show. Sessions Judge Munish Singhal congratulated the legal fraternity on the occasion. He urged better coordination between judges and lawyers, while addressing the gathering.

Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains also joined in the function. He addressed the lawyers and congratulated them on the occasion. He was earlier a member of the District Bar Association. Lawyers performed songs and dance items. District Bar Association president Chetan Verma greeted all lawyers on the occasion. DBA secretary Parminder Singh Laddi also extended his greetings. Vice-president Sandeep Arora assured the lawyers that he would fulfill all promises of development of District Courts Complex. DBA finance secretary Karnish Gupta, joint secretary Rajinder Singh Bhandari, executive members Paras Sharma, Vanshika Jain, Aanchal Kapoor, Divya, Manat Arora, Umesh Garg and other office-bearers of the DBA accorded a warm welcome to all judicial officers.

